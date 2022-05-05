Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$27.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.34. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$24.30 and a 12-month high of C$32.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2132181 EPS for the current year.

MFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

