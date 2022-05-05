Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.12 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

