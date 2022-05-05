Marc N. Casper Sells 2,181 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $12.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.51. 1,374,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,726,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

