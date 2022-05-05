MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 121.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $2,099,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

