Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-$10.09 EPS.

Shares of VAC traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.26. 439,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $133.49 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 227.53%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

