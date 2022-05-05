Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 439,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $133.49 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

