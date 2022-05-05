Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lifted by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock traded down $21.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.14. The stock had a trading volume of 448,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.46 and a 200 day moving average of $395.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

