Marty Casteel Buys 4,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SFNC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 945,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

