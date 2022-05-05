Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo updated its Q2 guidance to $1.13-1.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.

MASI stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,666. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

