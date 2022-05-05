Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 69.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.