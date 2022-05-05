Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.

Shares of MASI traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,666. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $218.22.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Masimo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.