Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 10,773 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,270,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,353. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.