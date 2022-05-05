Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

