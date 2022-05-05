Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 98,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,707,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $326.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,838 shares of company stock worth $62,907,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

