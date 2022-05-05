Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.61. 24,741,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,762,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

