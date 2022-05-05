Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after buying an additional 2,369,586 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,090,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 775,236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after buying an additional 707,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after buying an additional 562,647 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 23,873,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604,121. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

