Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $31,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 722,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

