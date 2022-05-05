Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.46. 8,179,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,254,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $370.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

