Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $21.21 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $19.73 on Thursday, reaching $366.73. The stock had a trading volume of 861,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,924. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

