Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 321.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $239.00. The stock had a trading volume of 273,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

