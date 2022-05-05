Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $87,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $204.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.92. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.