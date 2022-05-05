MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MasTec reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined in the quarter. Its consistent focus on diversifying the business and enhancing the non-Oil and Gas segments is expected to drive earnings growth. With a significant presence in the telecommunications market (which includes significant 5G build out capabilities), exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage along with the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the anticipated infrastructure spending for 2022. Yet, supply-chain issues, higher costs and project delays are risks.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.70.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

