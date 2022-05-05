Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded down $15.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.37. 3,423,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,671. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.97.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

