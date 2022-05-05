Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $83.88 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.