Mate (MATE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131.00

Mate (MATE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,989.72 and $131.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00219070 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00469137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00039137 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,235.29 or 1.96244725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.