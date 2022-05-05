Matson Money. Inc. Has $222.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $222,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,435,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

