Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $26.97 on Monday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,736,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 2,421,221 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

