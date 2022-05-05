Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,728,000 after buying an additional 158,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Matthews International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $11,488,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

