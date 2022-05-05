MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.

MXL traded up $8.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 296,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after buying an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

