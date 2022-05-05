MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.27.
MXL traded up $8.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 296,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89.
In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after buying an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,653,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
