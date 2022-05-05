MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

