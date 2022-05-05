McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.38. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

