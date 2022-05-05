McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

