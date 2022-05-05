Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.60-16.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:MED traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,273. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average is $195.68.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 83.29%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.40 per share, with a total value of $128,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,589.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.40 per share, with a total value of $49,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,567.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

