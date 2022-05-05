Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.68. 72,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,095. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.