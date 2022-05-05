Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 215

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 227.63 ($2.84).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($58,151.16). Also, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($32,604.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520.

About Melrose Industries (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.