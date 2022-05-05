Mercury General Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 81.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

MCY stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

