Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.58. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 100,072 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.96%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,268,000 after purchasing an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328,061 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 83,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.