Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 17,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $15.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

