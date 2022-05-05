Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $15.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.45. 1,245,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,728,532. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

