MetLife (NYSE:MET) Announces Earnings Results

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

MET stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.07. 16,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,257. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MetLife by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,402,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,652,000 after acquiring an additional 617,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,406,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,383,000 after buying an additional 87,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,889,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 111,835 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

