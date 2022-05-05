MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MIN opened at $3.01 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
