MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.01 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

