MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MCHVY stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.
About MGM China (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- The Downtrend In iRobot Is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.