MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $453.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $613.29.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $366.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.32. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

