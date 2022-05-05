MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $342.00 and last traded at $343.02. Approximately 11,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 334,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.91.

The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.32.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

