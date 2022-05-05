MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $342.00 and last traded at $343.02. Approximately 11,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 334,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.91.
The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.
The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.32.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
