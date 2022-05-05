Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) PT Lowered to $99.00 at Robert W. Baird

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSEX. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

MSEX opened at $89.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.57. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 49.15%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 188,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

