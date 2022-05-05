MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,367. The company has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

