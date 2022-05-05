MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $61.20 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $61.20 million and $48,515.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $5.65 or 0.00015525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00237851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00530510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,835,179 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.