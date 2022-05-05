Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.92 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 4.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.48.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,065,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 383,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,728,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 200,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 350,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

