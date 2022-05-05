Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.92 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 4.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.48.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
