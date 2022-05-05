Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after acquiring an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTX traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

