Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Tops $1.16

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $90.28 million and approximately $44.97 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00217361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00437111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,423.39 or 1.80709298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.